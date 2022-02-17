House prices rise again in East Dunbartonshire

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve a staggering 14% annual growth.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in December was £255,010, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% increase on November.

Over the month, East Dunbartonshire fared better than the rest of Scotland, where prices overall decreased 1.8%, and the area outperformed the 0.8% rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices

Over the past year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £31,000 – putting the area 11th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in December – they increased 1.8%, to £462,119 on average.

Among other types of property: Semi-detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 13.6% annually; £265,172 average Terraced: up 1.5% monthly; up 13.5% annually; £190,054 average

Flats: up 0.7% monthly; up 10.1% annually; £136,216 average.

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £188,000 on their property – £22,000 more than a year ago, and £35,000 more than in December 2016.