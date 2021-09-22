Housebuilder helping allotments to bloom

18 new plots have been added at Mansewood Allotments

The housebuilder has donated £250 to the allotment association to support improvements to the allotments, including help provide shelter and storage on the 18 new plots which have recently been formed on Burnfield Road.

Richard O’Leary, plotholder secretary, said: “We were delighted to expand the number of plots on the site to offer more local residents the opportunity to take on an allotment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While the expansion has provided more space to grow, the new plots are currently lacking amenities such as sheds and shelter available on the longer established plots. These

facilities are vital to allow plot-holders to tend to their plants and vegetables in inclement weather and extend the growing season and utility of their plots.

“However, these facilities don’t come cheap and we are relying on support from businesses along with investment from the local authority and national funding schemes to raise the £7,000 required.

“Every penny makes a big difference and we are so grateful to Bellway for their donation which will help us to leverage funds from other places, particularly as we haven’t been able to organise fundraising activities like plant sales during the pandemic.”

Demand has been high for the new plots with more than 100 people still on a waiting list.

Richard added: “During lockdown the number of people looking for plots more than doubled particularly among people who lived in homes without outdoor space and didn’t have anywhere to go.

“The plot owners are very sociable and everyone helps everyone else not just with the gardening but with DIY tasks – it’s a great place to spend time.”

Last year Bellway helped clear an overgrown path running alongside the allotments which was making it difficult for dog walkers, and children to access Mansewood High Park.

Pauline Coates, sales director Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland West), said: “The allotments are a wonderful asset for the local community, and we were delighted to get involved with this very worthwhile project to expand the facilities on offer there.”