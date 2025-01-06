How to start a small business with the support of a franchisor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At some point in their professional journey, many people reach a stage where their current role no longer feels fulfilling and the signs of burnout begin to surface.

This growing sense of stagnation often leads to a deeper desire for change – an urge to break free from the familiar confines of their comfort zone and pursue something entirely new.

Having now welcomed in a new year, there is no better time than now to turn your life around, take the first step toward something you've been wanting to pursue, achieve your goals and challenge yourself. And for many people, franchising may be a step in the right direction.

In this article, Will Frankling, co-founder of the home improvement franchise Kitchen Makeovers, discusses why franchising offers an ideal opportunity for those looking to start their own business while minimising the risks that often come with starting from the ground up.

Kitchen Makeovers franchisees

Why should I start a franchise over starting a business from scratch?

Choosing to become a franchisee allows you to live your dream of becoming a business owner without doing it alone. Starting a business can be daunting, but with the support of a franchisor and its entire network, you’ll feel empowered to start your entrepreneurial journey with confidence and a solid foundation.

Most franchise models provide training, guidance and ongoing assistance to help you grow your business – after all, your success is in the franchisor's best interest. Franchisors will train franchisees, teaching them how to better manage operations, meet business goals and use the chosen business model effectively.

Franchisors will also usually provide a full operations and training manual for the franchisee – this document serves as a go-to resource, outlining detailed processes, procedures and best practices to guide the franchisee through various operational scenarios.

What are the benefits of franchising?

When starting a franchise, you instantly benefit from all the costly mistakes the franchisor has undoubtedly made along the way to a successful business – so that you don’t repeat them.

You get all the benefits of building and running your own business combined with a support network. The franchisor provides ongoing assistance from head office, ensuring clear lines of communication and access to expert advice whenever needed – something our franchisees at Kitchen Makeovers have heavily reaped the rewards of. This means that you’re never truly alone in navigating the challenges of running a business.

Most importantly, the franchisor will already have built a credible reputation – even early-stage franchisees will have a network of clients and built credibility around the brand, giving them a competitive edge. A franchisor may also support with marketing and public relations strategies, which enhance visibility and foster customer loyalty.

This support allows franchisees to focus on delivering quality services or products while leveraging the franchisor's business expertise.

What do I need to start a franchise?

The most important thing you need is the drive to succeed. By adopting a proactive rather than reactive approach, you position yourself as someone who anticipates challenges, seizes opportunities and consistently strives to stay one step ahead. When you pair this proactive mindset with a strong work ethic, success becomes a natural byproduct.

Being genuinely passionate about your business is essential. Running a venture that truly interests you will make the journey more rewarding, even during challenging times, and your dedication will shine through in every aspect of your operations, leaving a lasting impression on clients.

The most obvious thing you need is assets, so ensure the franchise fee fits within your budget. However, without passion and drive, assets alone will only take you so far, and your journey may not reach its full potential.

Don’t take my word for it!

Feeling constrained in her role as a renowned hospitality CEO in Russia, Jenya Jenkins seized the opportunity to embark on a new journey when her family relocated to the UK. This change led her to become franchisee for Kitchen Makeovers Glasgow West: “My advice for anyone interested in franchising is to take the leap! You have access to the perfect support system for anyone who has the passion and drive to start their own business but may be apprehensive of their own abilities.”

“Franchising offers a unique bridge between the security of a proven business model and the freedom of running your own venture. For anyone feeling unfulfilled or burned out in their current career, franchising provides an exciting opportunity to take charge of your professional life with the reassurance of a support network, training and a reputable brand behind you.

"Now is the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone, pursue your aspirations and build something truly rewarding," concluded Will.

To find out more about Kitchen Makeovers and its franchising opportunities, please visit: https://kitchenmakeovers.co.uk/franchise/