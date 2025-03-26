IHG F&B leader Brodie Green promoted to Director of Operations at Kimpton Blythswood Square

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has announced the promotion of Brodie Green to Director of Operations at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa, following a successful career in Food & Beverage leadership at voco Grand Central Glasgow.

Brodie’s journey is a testament to IHG Glasgow’s commitment to career development and internal talent progression, with her new role showcasing the multi-site opportunities available across the group’s Glasgow properties.

Having worked in hospitality from the age of 18 and promoted through the ranks, Brodie began her career working as Assistant F&B Manager at the renowned 29 Royal Exchange Square in 2017, quickly advancing to Manager before joining voco Grand Central as Restaurant Manager in 2019.

Despite industry challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, Brodie’s resilience and leadership shone through. She took on a role at Auchrannie Hotel in Arran in 2021 before returning to voco Grand Central, Glasgow as C&B manager, later securing the F&B Lead position in 2022.

Her exceptional performance earned her ‘Manager of the Year’ (2022) and the ‘F&B Operational Excellence Award’ (2023). She has also been a key voice in industry leadership, recently speaking as a panellist at IHG’s inaugural Women in Leadership Conference in 2024.

Commenting on her new position, Brodie said: "I’m honoured to step into this role at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa and to continue my career path with IHG.

“My journey with the team here has been incredible, and I’m looking forward to working at Glasgow city centre’s only five-star hotel to continue delivering excellence in guest experience and operations.”

Brodie’s promotion further strengthens female leadership at IHG Glasgow - which already makes up well over 50 per cent of the management team - and highlights the company’s dedication to nurturing high-performing professionals from within.

As a result of her move, voco Grand Central is now recruiting for two key positions: Bar Manager at Champagne Central and F&B Operations Manager at voco Grand Central. Both of these roles present exciting career opportunities for those with a passion for working in the industry in a prestigious hospitality setting.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager, said: “Brodie has been an invaluable part of our team, and I’ve personally had the privilege of working closely with her and witnessing her dedication, leadership, and passion for hospitality firsthand.

“Her drive and commitment have played a key role in driving excellence across our F&B operations, and her promotion to Director of Operations at Kimpton Blythswood Square is incredibly well deserved.

“While she will be greatly missed at voco Grand Central, I couldn’t be prouder to see her take this next step within IHG.”