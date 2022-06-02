Information event on project to tackle sewer flooding in Giffnock

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes were made to the project following significant consultation with local residents and community groups

It will take place on Tuesday (June 7) at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians (GHA) rugby club between noon and 6pm.

Georgina Reid, corporate affairs manager in the west, said: “Delivering this major project is a priority for us. It will make a real difference to our customers who have first-hand experience of the misery and distress of sewer flooding.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look forward to welcoming the local community along to this event where they will be able to view detailed project plans, and speak to representatives from Scottish Water and its delivery partner George Leslie Ltd.”

Following significant consultation with local residents and community groups throughout 2021, Scottish Water listened to concerns and made substantial changes to the original plans.