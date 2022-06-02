Information event on project to tackle sewer flooding in Giffnock

Scottish Water is holding an information event in Giffnock to update the community on a significant investment project that is being planned to help tackle sewer flooding in the Braidholm Road area.

By Brian Yule
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:50 pm

Changes were made to the project following significant consultation with local residents and community groups
It will take place on Tuesday (June 7) at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians (GHA) rugby club between noon and 6pm.

Georgina Reid, corporate affairs manager in the west, said: “Delivering this major project is a priority for us. It will make a real difference to our customers who have first-hand experience of the misery and distress of sewer flooding.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community along to this event where they will be able to view detailed project plans, and speak to representatives from Scottish Water and its delivery partner George Leslie Ltd.”

Following significant consultation with local residents and community groups throughout 2021, Scottish Water listened to concerns and made substantial changes to the original plans.

Work is due to begin on site at the beginning of the school summer holidays.

