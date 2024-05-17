Jewson Live On Tour comes to the SEC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jewson Live, the annual event for the UK’s professional tradespeople, is back – and for the first time, is coming to the Scottish Event Campus.

One of four Jewson Live shows hosted by national builders’ merchant Jewson – now part of STARK Building Materials Ltd UK (STARK UK) – the event will take place at the SEC in Glasgow on Thursday 6th June, running from 8am to 2pm, for customers across Scotland.

The event will cover three distinct areas – the Trading Zone, Future Zone, and Wellbeing Zone. In each zone, high profile speakers and trade experts will share the latest industry news and developments, detailing how they impact tradespeople on a day-to-day basis.

There will be product demos and exclusive on-the-day deals available from many of the 150 Jewson suppliers and partners exhibiting, as well as a wealth of competitions and giveaways.

The event will be hosted by father-daughter duo, footballing legend Kenny Dalglish and Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates. People coming to the live event will be able to see and learn more about Jewson’s rebrand and also get a sneak preview of the company’s ‘branch of the future’ concept and how it is changing to meet the future needs of the professional tradespeople.

Following the event at the SEC – and successful earlier shows in Birmingham and Kent – Jewson Live will continue its tour of the UK, heading to Westpoint, Exeter, on Thursday 13th June.

John Carter, CEO of STARK UK said: “Jewson Live has long been recognised as one of the standout exhibitions in the construction calendar. With the industry facing a particularly challenging period, we believe this is the perfect time to support the UK’s tradespeople even more and host a series of live events that builders and tradespeople can look forward to and get a lot out of.

“We’re proud to partner the trades and that’s why we’re offering not one but four regional events, including here in Glasgow, to give our hardworking customers and industry friends a great day out. Our branches are at the heart of communities, so it makes a lot of sense to take Jewson Live on tour – bringing it closer to the people we work with every day.

"We’ll bring our suppliers and partners on the road with us, so existing, returning and prospective customers in and around Scotland can enjoy all the benefits of Jewson Live much closer to home.

“Each of the Jewson Live On Tour events promises to be informative, productive and invaluable for tradespeople who want to grow their business; and as well as that, it’ll be exciting and a lot of fun. We can’t wait to welcome the tradespeople of Scotland to the SEC for what promises to be our best Jewson Live yet.”