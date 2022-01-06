Kirkintilloch bakery shortlisted in World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

****FREE TO USE****** Judging day for The 22nd World Championship Scotch Pie Awards in Dunfermline, Fife. Where over 70 butchers and bakers safely delivered more than 400 of Scotland best pies for judging by 60 experts in their field. Nov 2021

Peter’s Bakery made the cut following the recent annual judging event when more than 70 butchers and bakers were judged by 50 experts in their field.

Under the watchful eye of Head Judge Ian Nelson, each entry was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and of course taste.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie. For this ultimate category there is still one final stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’ – to ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to happy customers.

As always, the judges were looking for pie perfection across entrants in 11 categories; Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies.

The winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch on 18th January 2022 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld hosted by Carole Smilie.

"Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field, so it is with great pleasure that we can announce that Peter’s Bakery has made it through” said Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades.

“We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to be on the shortlist is a huge achievement.

"And for me it’s great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople. Roll on the 18th!”

Scottish Bakers has been supporting and protecting the interests of Scotland's bakery trade for 130 years.