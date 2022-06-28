Kirkintilloch: MSP praises Pub of the Year

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MSP met management team Stuart Brand and Sophie Clarke at the Stables to hand over a framed copy of the motion she submitted to Parliament to acknowledge the success of the popular Inn which sits on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Ms Mackay said: “It was an absolute pleasure to present Stuart and Sophie with their celebratory motion.

"It is clear that all staff at the Stables work as a team and are

MSP Rona Mackay, pictured right, with management team Stuart Brand and Sophie Clarke at the Stables, Kirkintilloch

highly-valued for their excellent ethos of providing great food and service to customers from far and wide.

“In addition to providing a wonderful ambience, I particularly love that dogs are especially welcome at the Stables and dog walkers regularly stop in for a refreshment as they finish their canal walk.

"I cannot praise the Stables highly enough.”

Manager Stuart Brand said: “We were delighted to win this prestigious award and to receive the acknowledgment from our local MSP.