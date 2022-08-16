LGBT-friendly hotel opens in Glasgow

An LGBT-friendly hotel with a rooftop bar is opening above popular nightclub Polo Lounge.

Revolver Hotel will welcome guests from today (Monday, August 15) after permission was secured to revamp former offices in listed Virginia House last year.

Billed as an inclusive venue offering a place to stay for LGBT+ people, there are 29 rooms with 88 beds across three floors as well as a gym and treatment rooms.

Niall Gillon, Revolver’s general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to unveil the Revolver to the world. Merchant City is a bustling part of the city and to be sat above The Polo Lounge is a real honour.

The hotel in Merchant City.

“Places like Revolver are important for the LGBTQIA+ community as they act as an inclusive space to stay – whether you’re local or from overseas. I know I speak for the entire team when I say that I’m excited about what the future holds.”

He added: “We hope that Revolver can act as a hub of activity for Glasgow, hosting space for local vendors to set up and use our services. This will include food and drink, crafts and entertainment to ensure the vibe totally encapsulates the beauty and culture of this city.”

There is a mix of shared rooms – for six to eight people and with communal bathrooms – hotel rooms and serviced apartments, which come with their own en-suites. Prices range from £25 to £300 per night.

Glasgow-based artist Lewis Quinn has created artwork for the communal areas and bedrooms while the overall design of the hotel was curated by Robbie Crocker at Crocker Smith Design.

Revolver will be managed by WORQ Group, which has been managing hospitality spaces for over a decade. Jonathan Doherty, owner of WORQ Group, said the firm is excited to be “providing the first really new project to hit Glasgow’s scene in recent years”.

He added: “The group has made quite a ripple in the boutique hotel scene in the West of Scotland and the surrounding areas recently, with award-winning Boutique50 in Glasgow’s gorgeous West End, to Riva Boutique Hotel in Helensburgh, just a short train journey from the city.