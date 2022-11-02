Lidl given green light for new Glasgow store

Lidl has got the go-ahead to build a new store on a former bus depot site in Glasgow.

Residents submitted 20 letters of support for the new store on the corner of Springfield Road and Dalmarnock Road.

The area currently has no discount food store so the new shop would fulfil a local need according to a council planning report.

However council officers have told Lidl to make sure a plan is in place to stop shopping trolleys from being removed from the site. The council condition aims to stop them being “discarded in inappropriate places.”

Glasgow City councillors approved the bid for the 1,904 sqm store subject to 30 conditions at a planning application committee meeting.

A design statement said the single storey building would have solar panels. And a green roof would feature over the store entrance canopy, which is a first for Lidl in Scotland.

The council planning report said: “The proposed development would deliver a low cost food store at this densely populated area with no significant impacts on existing town centres.”

As well as landscaping there are to be 113 parking spaces including six suitable for wheelchair access, nine parent and child places and a number of electric vehicle charging bays as well as 12 cycle spaces.

Vehicles would enter the Lidl car park from Springfield Road and pedestrians from Dalmarnock Road and Springfield Road according to the council report.

The arrival of delivery vehicles at the premises is to be restricted to 7am to 11pm seven days a week. The proposed trading hours of the Dalmarnock store are 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

In a comment submitted to the council, Calton councillor Greg Hepburn said: “This area has been badly in need of shopping provision for some time especially since the construction of so many new homes. It is our view that it is vital for people living in this area that they are able to access basic supplies, which for many currently requires either a car journey or shopping deliveries.”

Speaking at the planning committee today about the new Lidl site, Councillor Christy Mearns (Scottish Greens) said a junction for pedestrians should be given special treatment so they don’t have to wait for “inordinate lengths of time” to cross at busy hours.

Committee chair councillor Ken Andrew, SNP, said: “The recommendation is to grant this application subject to conditions.”

He asked councillors if they were willing to approve the application subject to 29 conditions and an extra condition relating to the vehicle entranceway for pedestrian safety.

Councillor Andrew also said there would be an “extra pedestrian entranceway to the north east of the site,” which was agreed.