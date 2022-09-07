By Clare Grant

The land on Thorn Road was once home to the popularBellshill Miners’ Welfare Social Club, but has been derelict since the club’s closure 17 years ago and is regarded by many locals now as an eyesore.

Both Mossend and Holytown Councillors Frank McNally and Jim Reddin have fought to have the site regenerated for many years. Unfortunately “land ownership challenges” always presented a barrier for further redevelopment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However in a fresh twist, the site has now been at long last included in a list of planned council new builds, with approval given at the Housing Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 31.

A total of 26 council homes have been earmarked for construction on the site.

Councillor McNally said: “I am really pleased that the land on Thorn Road has now been earmarked for much-needed council houses. With thousands of people on council waiting lists, it is vital that we do all we can to increase affordable housing in the area.

“This site has been a source of real frustration since the Miners’ closed 17 years ago, but finally we are achieving meaningful progress. While there is still a long way to go, this is an important first step in transforming this unkempt, derelict site and providing new council homes for locals.

Councillor Jim Reddin said: “The club was at the heart of the community for many years, and it has been sad to see the deterioration of the site since the club closed its doors in 2005. Plans to transform this land with up to 26 new council homes is great news. Further community engagement will take place as this project develops, but with the number of people looking for council houses continuing to rise, I am sure this news will be welcomed across the Bellshill and Mossend area.”