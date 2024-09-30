Luxury homes launched at housebuilder's Newmains development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A development of 27 luxury three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes has been unveiled in the scenic village of Newmains.

Willowfields, developed by Scottish homebuilder Briar Homes, effortlessly combines contemporary design with timeless elegance, offering discerning buyers an unparalleled living experience in the heart of North Lanarkshire.

Nestled in the historic village of Newmains, Willowfields provides residents with the perfect balance of modern convenience and peaceful natural surroundings. This exclusive development benefits from easy access to local amenities, as well as excellent transport links to Glasgow and surrounding areas, making it an ideal choice for both families and commuters seeking a serene yet connected lifestyle.

Each home in this thoughtfully designed collection has been meticulously crafted to cater to a variety of lifestyles, with every detail considered to enhance both luxury and functionality. Behind the traditional facades, these homes feature spacious, open-plan layouts, smart living spaces, and elegant finishes that bring comfort and style to every corner.

Briar Homes' Ash house type

Ainslie McCrone, Sales & Marketing Manager at Briar Homes Ltd, commented: "Each home has been designed to give residents more—more space, more comfort, and more style—while preserving the charm of the local area. Whether you’re stepping onto the property ladder, expanding your family, or looking for your forever home, Willowfields offers something truly special.

"With its blend of traditional character and modern convenience, Willowfields is more than just a place to live—it’s a place to thrive. We’ve created a community that perfectly complements a wide range of lifestyles, offering a picturesque backdrop for your next chapter."

With homes at Willowfields now available for purchase, prospective buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place in this exclusive development. To explore the available homes and learn more about the variety of purchase options, please visit Briar Homes I Willowfields or contact 0141 229 1646.