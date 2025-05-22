M Core M Knightswood scheme is now fully let

M Core has secured five new tenants at its Glasgow-based scheme, M Knightswood.

The 65,063 sq ft scheme is now fully let following the addition of five new tenants.

Yas’ Café, a Scottish-Cuban eatery, has signed a five-year lease on a 1,020 sq ft unit, alongside tanning salon, Malibu, which takes a 1,090 sq ft space on a 10-year lease.

Also new to the scheme is laundrette, Speed Queen Laundromat, on a 15-year lease and VPZ vape shop in a five-year deal. The fifth tenant is Family Shopper, which will open in a 1,962 sq ft unit.

The scheme, which is anchored by a 20,500 sq ft Tesco store, is located on Anniesland Road to the northwest of Glasgow city centre. All 26 units at the retail complex are now let.

Alex Williams, asset manager for M Knightswood, commented: "We are delighted with the recent success of new lettings at M Knightswood, which means that the scheme is now fully let. The strong demand demonstrates the desirability of the scheme and convenience retail generally. We are confident that the diverse tenant mix will serve the needs of the local community and attract footfall from across its catchment.”

Yasmina, co-owner of Yas’ Café, said: “I came to the UK from Cuba 16 years ago and my dream was to have a business of my own. Living in Knightswood with my Scottish-born partner, we identified a gap in the market for authentic Cuban and Latin American eatery. We are looking forward to offering a family-friendly environment and excited to build a sense of community.”

Associate Legal Director, Robin Kennedy, advised on the leases. Richard Ford of Reith Lambert and Gordon Nicolson of HSA Retail acted as the Landlord’s letting agents.