Mediazoo draws firm 'Red line' over sexual harassment with new behaviour change campaign

Mediazoo, the learning and communications agency, renowned for empowering brands with compelling storytelling, has launched a ‘vital’ behavioural change campaign and new off-the-shelf module, designed to help prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

The transformative behavioural change campaign, called 'The Red Line’, meets critical compliance needs from last October’s Worker Protection Act, which legally obligates employers to provide sexual harassment training.

The behavioural change campaign features an off-the-shelf learning module, created with the latest technology, and allows organisations across sectors to customise to their workplace needs and context, along with being interactive and accessible.

The training also includes a launch film, personal stories and testimonials which share the weight of sexual harassment as universal workplace issue. As well as being supported by campaign materials such as films, flyers and posters.

‘The Red Line’ lays important foundations for preventing sexual violence, with training launched during Sexual Abuse and Violence Week to emphasise tackling it from one of its core roots, sexual harassment.

According to research by UN WOMEN UK, 97% of women aged 18-24 have been sexually harassed, with a further 96% not reporting based on the belief that it would not change anything.

In addition, in a report published last week by NAO , violence against women is continuing to rise and is now affecting one in twelve each year. The report also highlights that despite policy efforts, victim outcomes remain stagnant, underscoring the need for real behaviour change.

‘The Red Line’ shows sexual harassment isn’t just a tick box exercise – it impacts every industry, from media and entertainment to corporate. Recent high-profile missteps covered in the media prove many organisations still struggle to get it right.

Jodi Summer Williams, the Creative Director on the campaign’s development, says: “The Red Line is all about getting rid of the ambiguity, calling out sexual harassment for what it is and not excusing it through culture or banter. It's about taking a clear, firm stand against it. Drawing it bright and saying - 'here is the line and we aren't going to tolerate anyone crossing it.’”

Jodi continues, “It was important to us to have a two-pronged approach, in order to be able to really achieve the behavioural shift that is so needed - both raising awareness through a striking poster series and film, and educating through interactive digital training.”

Mediazoo leverages storytelling, behavioural science and established methodology to pioneer innovative approaches that drive behavioural change, prioritising effective compliance training to foster safer, more respectful workplaces.

Liz Robinson, Managing Director of the Creative Studio at Mediazoo, said: “I feel it’s vital for us to have a strong position in this area, not only as a business for our colleagues but also in the creative sector where we know that sadly, these kinds of behaviours have been tolerated and swept under the rug for far too long.”

For more information about 'The Red Line’ campaign, the sexual harassment training module, or to learn more about MZ’s services, visit https://mediazoo.tv.