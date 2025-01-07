MJC LAW Welcomes Emma Downey as New Operations Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MJC LAW is delighted to announce the appointment of Emma Downey as our new Operations Manager, marking a new chapter in our journey of growth and innovation. She brings a wealth of experience, fresh ideas, and renewed energy to support the continued growth of the firm. Emma spent the last 14 years working as an Estate Agent at Cochran Dickie Estate Agents, where she built a strong reputation for exceptional client service and operational efficiency. Prior to that, she honed her expertise at Slater Hogg & Howison, gaining a deep understanding of the property sector.

Emma’s expertise in operational leadership will be pivotal in helping MJC LAW streamline processes and enhance client services. Her innovative approach and dedication to excellence will improve teamwork and make processes more efficient by introducing better tools and methods and uphold MJC LAW’s reputation as a trusted legal partner through outstanding client service.

This appointment comes as MJC LAW prepares for an exciting milestone: the move to larger premises in March 2025, which will provide enhanced facilities to better serve clients and support the firm’s growing team. This transition reflects the firm’s ongoing growth and its commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients and the wider community.

Matthew Coffield, Owner and Lead Solicitor of MJC LAW, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Emma to MJC LAW during such an important time for our firm. Her proven track record and passion for operational excellence make her a perfect fit for our team. With Emma on board, we are confident she will play a significant role in shaping the future of MJC LAW as we continue to grow.”

Emma Downey shared her excitement about joining the firm, stating: "I’m pleased to be joining MJC LAW and working with such a dedicated and client-focused team. I’m looking forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth and success."

With Emma’s leadership and the upcoming expansion into new premises, MJC LAW is well-positioned to continue providing the highest quality legal services while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.