The area will form a part of a Clyde Green Freeport in a bid being submitted later this month to the Scottish and UK Goverments for one of two green freeports in Scotland.

This bid also involves other transport nerve centres, Glasgow Airport and Clydeport with its four deep water ports in the city.

It aims to attract major new investment to Glasgow City Region, develop global trading opportunities, create tens of thousands of new jobs, accelerate net zero objectives agreed at COP26, and take the region’s world-class innovation economy to the next level.

Operators and businesses within the boundaries of a green freeport can benefit from a package of tax and other incentives.

Andrew Stirling, Peter D Stirling Ltd and Mossend International Railfreight Park Director said: "Along with our partners, we’re in a very good position at Mossend to deliver this bid with our existing electric rail infrastructure and plans for our all electric rail freight terminal and freight park, all to be operated using alternative energies that put Scotland at the forefront in the UK forchampioning zero-carbon rail freight,”The news has been welcomed by MSP Stephanie Callaghan who said: “This is a really, really exciting announcement. It’s forecast that, if successful, the Clyde Green Freeport bid will create 600 jobs for Lanarkshire.