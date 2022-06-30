Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Railway Tavern in Merry Street was taken over by the Ross family back in 1982

And over the years Pat and sons Peter, Stephen and Gary have transformed the premises into a high quality family-friendly local and a much-loved Motherwell institution employing 25 staff in total.

Specialities of the house include homemade steak pie and the perfect pint of Guinness.

Regular entertainment, quizzes and sports screenings plus outings and special days for senior citizens bring residents together.Pat who is now 80-years-old still plays an active role in The Railway Tavern, putting in orders, organising change for the tills and, according to son Peter, “giving out advice and keeping us boys right”.

These days, however, he is more often found on the other side of the bar, enjoying a chat and a pint with customers, while the boys run the pub.

Despite clocking up four decades, the Rosses have no intention of ‘calling time’, and the next generation of the family is already starting to help out at the pub.In recognition of Pat, the Rosses celebrated their ruby anniversary with a party at the pub.

Regulars brought in pictures and videos of The Railway Tavern going back 40 years to add to the occasion.

Peter said: “With all the restrictions and closures, the last couple of years have been the toughest we’ve had since 1982. We can’t thank local people enough for all the support they’ve given us; it helped see the pub through.

“We’ve met so many fantastic people at The Tav. It’s a great joy to serve the residents of Motherwell and be part of their lives.

"It’s still the customers that make The Tav what it is and give it such a brilliant atmosphere.”Star Pubs and Bars area manager Tom Reilly said: “It’s a great honour to present the Ross family with this award.

"They are the archetypal great licensees and have made The Railway Tavern a warm, welcoming local as well as an asset to the town.

" Their customer service is exceptional