MP calls on Royal Mail boss to stop with the threats to staff because they want a fair pay.

The local MP, Amy Callaghan has written to Royal Mail's CEO

In a joint letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mail, the East Dunbartonshire MP told the Royal Mail chief that it is “unacceptable to see the language employed by the Royal Mail in threatening its workforce with job losses because they dare to ask for a fair work package.”

Postal workers across East Dunbartonshire were on strike again on Wednesday, 26th October, with several more days planned from 2nd to 4th November.

Last week, the Royal Mail announced its intention to slash 10,000 jobs, citing the strike action and low parcel delivery sales as the reason. Ms Callaghan has slammed this as a “tactic in the ongoing pay dispute with postal workers” and accused Royal Mail of “acting in bad faith.”

Commenting, Amy said: “Postal workers across East Dunbartonshire are struggling to make ends meet in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, all the while Royal Mail shareholders enjoyed millions of pounds in bumper profits.

“It’s no surprise that postal workers find it hard to believe that there isn't money for them to have a fair wage. Shareholders can’t expect to benefit while workers shoulder the burden, particularly when it’s hard-working postal staff that are struggling to put food on the table.