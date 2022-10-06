MSP applauds local organisation being shortlisted for a prestigious award

from left, Councillor Pamela Marshall, a staunch supporter of YourKirky, Provost Gillian Renwick and MSP Rona Mackay at this year’s Kirkintilloch Gala Day.

And MSP Rona Mackay has praised the vital work of local community initiative ‘YourKirky’ in helping to make this happen.

SURF – Scotland’s Regeneration Forum – showcases community success in regeneration challenges across Scotland.

According to SURF, the YourKirky community initiative, along with the Millennium Link, Kirkintilloch’s Regeneration Initiative and Kirkintilloch Masterplanning, have “played a significant role in improving Kirkintilloch’s town centre, its identity and its economic viability.”

Ms Mackay said: “It's fantastic news that Kirkintilloch is in the running for this major award.

"YourKirky community initiative must be commended for helping this happen through its achievements over the years. These include its brilliant community cinema Kirky Picture Palace with dementia-friendly screenings, vibrant green space projects and of course, the ever popular annual gala day.”

Kirkintilloch is one of just three areas shortlisted in the Improving Scotland’s Places category. The outcomes of the 2022 SURF Awards will be revealed at a presentation event on the evening of Thursday 8 December.

The awards are delivered by SURF in partnership with the Scottish Government and other national partners.

Judging is carried out by a panel of 20 regeneration experts to identify and celebrate best practice, innovation and achievement in interventions that improve Scottish communities.