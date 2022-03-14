MSP visits Bearsden nursery for Scottish Apprenticeship Week

Rona Mackay MSP meets apprentice Chloe Winning and nursery manager Donna Adams

Ms Mackay presented a certificate to Chloe Winning who recently completed her apprenticeship (SVQ in Social Services (Children & Young People, SCQF level 7) at the nursery.

Chloe joined Lullaby Nurseries straight from school and has thrived in the vocational learning environment.

Ms Mackay said: “It was an absolute pleasure to present Chloe with her certificate and I wish her every success in her chosen career.

"It was clear to see that she was loving every minute of her interaction with the children.

“Lullaby Lane is an exceptional business model which I would love to see replicated throughout Scotland.

“The company have a fantastic ethos. They support their workers and train their staff to the highest level, with the emphasis being on fun and relationships.

"Youngsters, such as Chloe, are getting the best start to their career and I applaud everyone for the work they do.”

Lullaby Lane Nurseries – who also have a facility in Milngavie – is run by director Pauline Scott, while Donna Adams, wh o is the manager at the Bears den nursery , is actually a former Modern Apprentice herself.

There are 16 Modern Apprentices in training with the company currently training on various frameworks, mainly Social Services (Children & Young People).

With a previous Modern Apprentice of the year winner coming from the Bearsden site, Lullaby are nominated this year for SME Employer of the Year for the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Two other employees are previous winners of Apprentice of the Year.

P auline, who is also the co-own er of apprenticeship company Tigers UK, said: “We always talk about the need to attract new talent, but also to mould and shape people into our ethos, which places the emotional wellbeing of our children, and our team, at the heart of our practice and policies .

"So, training and development through opportunities such as apprenticeships has always been at the forefront of what we strive for, as our business exists to help inspire and support people to develop their infinite potential.

"To grow your potential you need to be in an environment that is psychologically safe and nurturing.

“The Modern Apprenticeship model works so well for us, as people are benefitting from that practical life experience and you just cannot simulate that.

"A n apprenticeship is the perfect balance of off the job training and on the job learning.”

The nursery also welcomed representatives of McLaughlin and Harvey (contractor for the Allander Leisure Centre and Boclair Academy projects) to the Milngavie site last to tell the children about their jobs and carry out some fun task around building towers.