National Apprenticeship Week: How to sign up for First Bus apprenticeships

First Bus has highlighted the success of its engineering programme as National Apprenticeship Week 2022 kicks off.

The bus operator is using National Apprenticeship Week 2022 to promote its successful range of apprenticeships in engineering offered across the country, with training in the latest green technology a key part of the programme.

Josh Falconer - one of the First Bus apprentices.

Everyone who joins the First Bus Engineering Apprenticeship programme is given the opportunity to gain expertise in cutting-edge transport green technology with First Bus boasting a range of state-of-the-art vehicles as it continues its mission to move towards a zero-emission fleet.

In June 2021, First Glasgow’s Caledonia depot received delivery of 22 EV buses as it began its move towards a zero-emission fleet. It is expected a further 126 buses will be delivered and in service across the remainder of 2022, with the order complete by Spring 2023.

Earlier that same year, First Aberdeen launched the world’s first hydrogen powered double decker buses into service.

Apprentices

Lewis Currie, who is based at First Glasgow’s Scotstoun depot and in the third year of his engineering apprenticeship, said: “I’ve always liked being able to work with my hands, take things apart and fix stuff. At First Bus, the apprenticeship allows you to earn a wage while you learn your trade which was exactly what I was looking for.”

Josh Falconer, a third year engineering apprentice based at First Aberdeen, said: “I joined First Bus after spending a year at automotive college and it was the best decision I have made. They’re a really good company to work for and keep pushing me forward in my career.

“The whole learning experience is great and being able to work on new technology like we have with the hydrogen buses is something I wouldn’t get elsewhere.”

Erin Hind, who completed her four-year apprenticeship in June 2021 and now works as a nightshift mechanic in the company’s Blantyre depot, added: “I started my apprenticeship when I was 16 and it was great. You got to learn alongside some great people and earned a living at the same time.

“Everyone at First Bus is so helpful and they really look after the apprentices. The vast majority of people who started their apprenticeship in the same year as me have continued into a full time job which shows just how much we all enjoyed being part of it.

“I own a home, have a good car, I really enjoy my job and the people are great. It gave me a great start to my career.”

Find out more

First Bus head of learning and development, Hansi Jackson added: “Apprentices are the future of our business; they enable us to bring in a wealth of talent and skills and help us to shape the future of the business alongside skilled colleagues.

“They work together to learn from one another, to share ideas and innovate, without them we wouldn’t be able to support our bigger, better strategy of attracting and retaining talent and growing future skills we know the industry will need.”