Neilston shops to get kerb appeal boost

Improvements are to be made on Neilston's Main Street © Copyright James Allan and licensed for reuse under creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0

The fund, which opened to eligible shop owners on Neilston’s Main Street at the end of last year, offered grants of up to £10,000 per unit to support the costs of external improvements, such as painting and new signage, of shop fronts to help elevate the ground floor frontages appearance of commercial premises.

It is hoped that if enough businesses take part, there will be a positive visual impact on the area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Renfrewshire Council has already approved a number of applications covering a variety of improvements including new signage, repairs to the fabric of buildings, new doors and canopies, with works due to get underway in the coming months.

Phase 2 of the Shop Front Improvement Scheme will be launched shortly, funded through the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme and follows on from recently completed regeneration works in Neilston including new war memorial benches and the demolition of an unused toilet block.

Council Leader Tony Buchanan said: “It is always great to see regeneration and investment in our towns and villages, but as a councillor for Neilston, I am especially pleased to see this scheme progress.

"It is vital that we all support local businesses and I am sure that the improvements proposed by shop owners will attract more locals and visitors to stop by.