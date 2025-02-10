New base for Scottish care provider celebrated by colleagues

HC-One Scotland, the banner under which the care provider operates within the country, has marked a new era with the opening of a new office space and training facility at its Quayside Care Home in Glasgow.

Colleagues from some of HC-One Scotland’s 50 homes across the country attended to celebrate a new chapter in the care provider’s existence in Scotland, as the organisation pledged to build on the work that has already been carried out across the country.

Launched back in 2023 to draw closer to the local health authorities in the country, HC-One Scotland has already made remarkable progress in raising the standards of the kind and quality care delivered throughout its cohort of Scottish homes.

In the first year of its existence HC-One Scotland was shortlisted for the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards in the Care Innovation category with the panel recognising the organisation’s attempts to transform its care home environments.

Training space for HC-One Scotland

The following year, two HC-One Scotland colleagues, Katy Jenks and Angela Martin were shortlisted at the awards with Katy becoming the recipient of the Care Innovation Award at the end of the night.

HC-One Scotland has also overseen the formation of a Specialist Dementia Care Community (SDCC) a new model for dementia care that seeks to provide specialist care for those with the most challenging dementia care needs.

Formed of dedicated care professionals including assistant psychologists, nurses and care assistants, Darnley Court’s dementia friendly environment is not only formed of out of cutting edge research and design but through the hard-work and kindness of every colleague within the home.

The SDCC at Darnley Court Care Home in Glasgow is currently shortlisted as a finalist for the Healthcare Design Awards in February due to it’s use of innovative design, lighting and approach to provide specialist dementia services.

New office space for HC-One Scotland

Collaboration with health bodies and communities across the country has also been a huge part of HC-One Scotland’s approach and one that has seen great results.

Last year, eight of the operators’ homes worked in conjunction with the Care Inspectorate to reduce inappropriate use of psychoactive medication for people living with dementia. The initiative saw positive results, with residents re-engaging with their environment, becoming more aware of their surroundings and reducing agitation in the long-term.

With these achievements coming so early into HC-One Scotland’s existence, the care provider is confident that it can continue to provide an award recognised approach to care in Scotland.

Maxine Smedley, managing director of HC-One Scotland, said: “The opening of our new office space has given us the chance to reflect on the progress we have made, the residents whose standard of care we have improved, and the awards and recognition that all this hard work has deservedly received.

Colleagues gather at Quayside Care Home, the new base for HC-One Scotland

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved so far and I know that everybody within the organisation is focused on continuing the wonderful work that we know will make a big difference for our residents, carers and the communities we serve in Scotland.”

HC-One Scotland’s new office space not only offers a location for greater collaboration between Scottish colleagues, it also provides a much-needed centralised location within Scotland for staff to receive training and develop new skills that will enhance the quality of care they can provide.

For more information on the homes under the banner of HC-One Scotland please visit – https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes