New cherry trees planted to replace those removed during pipe installation

Over seven miles of new pipes are being laid to connect the Glasgow area’s water network with the system in Ayrshire, with part of the route passing through Bellahouston Park.
Jane McKenzie, Scottish Water’s Communications Manager – Major Projects said: “We had to remove about 40 cherry trees to allow us to install the new pipe, so I am delighted we have been able to replace them.
“Planting trees helps us to mitigate the environmental impact of our work to deliver high quality drinking water for our customers and for generations to come.”
Scottish Water is working closely with stakeholders including Friends of Bellahouston Park, Craigton Community Council and Glasgow City Council to reinstate the area.
Friends of Bellahouston Park chair Sheila Yuill said: “It is great to see the planting of the trees in the Cherry Tree Walk and the local community is looking forward to their wonderful blooms flourishing again.
“The planting of the new trees will ensure the Cherry Tree Walk will remain for many years to come.
“The Friends of Bellahouston Park look forward to working with Scottish Water and Caledonia Water Alliance on the rest of the reinstatement of the Park in 2022.”
The Glasgow Resilience Project is being delivered for Scottish Water by Caledonia Water Alliance.
The new water main is being installed in the Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill and Parkhouse areas of Glasgow and is expected to be completed in 2023.