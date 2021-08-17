New East Dunbartonshire gift card will help communities

Rona Mackay MSP

The new gift card scheme will encourage people across the area to back local businesses at a time when they need it most.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay has hailed the scheme as the “starting gun” for the region’s economic fightback from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “The Gift Card holds the power to drive significant spending - helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future locally.”

Turn to page 11 for latest on new £10m Love Local Fund launch.

“I encourage all businesses and merchants across East Dunbartonshire to sign up to receive payments via the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card. Signing up is quick, simple, and free - and will allow people across the region to show their support for all that their local businesses have done for them since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the starting gun in our economic fightback against COVID-19 and could be a game-changer in driving the region’s recovery.”

STP and Miconex are working with local authorities to launch the regional gift card, with the first year of costs being met by the Scottish Government. There are no registration costs for businesses, and signing up takes a matter of minutes. Payments are processed as part of the Mastercard network.

Scotland Loves Local is the campaign urging people to think local first by spending in businesses and attractions around them - evoking the strong community spirit witnessed at the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “We have never valued local life, the people and businesses around us more. The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative embraces that.

“We can’t wait to see people loving local life by using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal - or making a day of it and doing it all. This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.

“These gift cards will be a remarkably powerful way of unlocking spending potential - and keeping that money in local communities for longer. The more businesses that sign up, the better the local experience will be. We have had tremendous interest and support so far.