A new entertainment centre with mini golf, e-sports, a bowling alley and a VR zone, is to open in the St Enoch Centre.

Level X will bring together the best in games and tech, to create a space that’s as fun for the adults as it is the kids, with everything from bowling, to mini golf, interactive darts, e-sports, batting cages, the very best arcades and a VR zone that will include the latest roaming VR tech.

When will it open?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entertainment centre is due to open this summer in the former Hamley’s toy store, which will undergo a complete overhaul in the coming months.

TJ Hughes, Delhi Darbar and Nando’s are opening new stores at the St Enoch Centre.

‘Exciting addition’

Graeme Smith, COO, said: “Level X is all about merging the games you loved as a kid with cool tech elements to elevate the experience.

“We’ve been all over the world looking for the latest and best games with a particular focus on tech and I’m confident that we can bring products that people in the UK have never experienced before.

“The venues themselves are bigger than we’ve ever launched before and the fit outs will be fantastic - with loads of colour, different zones and huge attention to the detail.”

Matt Elgey at Sovereign Centros, said: “This is a very exciting addition to St Enoch Centre which will further strengthen our already appealing leisure offer.