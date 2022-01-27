Level X will bring together the best in games and tech, to create a space that’s as fun for the adults as it is the kids, with everything from bowling, to mini golf, interactive darts, e-sports, batting cages, the very best arcades and a VR zone that will include the latest roaming VR tech.
When will it open?
The entertainment centre is due to open this summer in the former Hamley’s toy store, which will undergo a complete overhaul in the coming months.
‘Exciting addition’
Graeme Smith, COO, said: “Level X is all about merging the games you loved as a kid with cool tech elements to elevate the experience.
“We’ve been all over the world looking for the latest and best games with a particular focus on tech and I’m confident that we can bring products that people in the UK have never experienced before.
“The venues themselves are bigger than we’ve ever launched before and the fit outs will be fantastic - with loads of colour, different zones and huge attention to the detail.”
Matt Elgey at Sovereign Centros, said: “This is a very exciting addition to St Enoch Centre which will further strengthen our already appealing leisure offer.
“Level X brings something fresh for our customers and has been designed to appeal to the whole family and we are confident it will be a huge success.”