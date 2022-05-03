New F45 fitness studio to open in Glasgow Southside

F45 fitness studio is to open a second Glasgow branch in the Southside.

Glasgow-based franchisee owner Michael Quigley introduced Scotland to F45 in 2019 when he opened his studio on West Campbell Street in Glasgow’s City Centre, and this week he has announced plans to open two further sites in Scotland this year.

The two new studios will be based in Livingston and in the Southside.

The business is in the process of scouting for premises for the Southside studio, but it is hoped the branch could be open by the end of the year.

“We opened our Glasgow City Centre studio in late 2019 and then the pandemic hit which brought us quite a few challenges, but since fully reopening the business has been thriving,” Michael said.

“Therefore, we knew it was the right time to keep the momentum going and announce our expansion plans for our second and third Scottish sites.

“I’m passionate about health and fitness and have witnessed first-hand how F45 is taking the global fitness world by storm after taking my first class while I was on holiday in Australia. I have recently sold my Subway franchises so I am looking forward to putting all my time and effort into expanding F45 across Scotland.”

He continued: “Our third site will be located in the Southside of Glasgow, we are currently in the process of scouting for premises, but hope to have something secured soon and be open by the end of the year. Expanding the business to this area of Glasgow was always an integral part of the plan and although there are some great national and independent gyms in that area already, there isn't anything quite like F45.”