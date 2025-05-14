New investment at Ravenscraig as construction begins on Motus Commercials’ new facility

Construction is now underway on Motus Commercials’ new 38,000 sq ft commercial vehicle workshop and sales facility at Ravenscraig, following a ground-breaking ceremony at the new site.

The development, located within the site’s dedicated employment zone, SevenFourEight, marks a key milestone in the regeneration of one of Europe’s largest brownfield sites.

Set for completion in early 2026, the purpose-built facility will support the sales, servicing, and parts supply of DAF Trucks, ensuring Motus Commercials can continue meeting growing customer demand. The UK’s largest DAF dealer group is relocating from its Bellshill site to expand operations and enhance working conditions for its team.

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, and Matt Lawrenson, managing director of Motus Commercials

The new investment comes after Fusion Assets received planning permission for a new £10m employment hub adjacent to the Motus Commercials site.

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, said: “Breaking ground on this development is another step forward in Ravenscraig’s transformation into a thriving business and employment hub. Motus Commercials’ investment highlights the site’s strategic importance and its role in driving economic growth, taking us one step further to achieving our goal of creating a thriving, self-sufficient community.”

Matt Lawrenson, managing director of Motus Commercials, said: “Breaking ground at our new Ravenscraig facility marks an exciting milestone for Motus Commercials. This purpose-built site reflects our commitment to growth and delivering best-in-class services for our customers, while also providing high-quality jobs and modern working conditions for our team. We’re proud to be part of Ravenscraig’s regeneration journey and look forward to the opportunities this new location will bring.”

With direct motorway access and additional development plots available, Ravenscraig continues to attract investment, strengthening its position as a key industrial hub in Scotland’s central belt.