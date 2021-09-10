Newton Mearns school lands prestigious architecture award

Maidenhill Primary opened in August 2019

Maidenhill Primary is one of 14 new Scottish buildings to be recognised by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS).

The £15m Maidenhill Primary School and Nursery Class opened its doors in August 2019 and is already much-loved by all pupils, staff, parents and wider school community.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by architects BDP, the school provides a variety of flexible spaces for learning arranged around a spectacular central atrium ‘heart’ and also includes a 120 place nursery.

Councillor Alan Lafferty, convener for Education and Equalities, said: “We are committed to providing the very best learning environments for all of our children and young people.

“I’m delighted that the fantastic Maidenhill Primary has been recognised in these prestigious awards, highlighting the quality facility which has been delivered for this exciting new school community.”

Lindsey Mitchell, architect director at BDP, added: “BDP is delighted to receive a RIAS Award for this exemplary new learning environment.

"Working collaboratively with East Renfrewshire Council and the Project Team, we achieved the best possible outcome for the Maidenhill community.

"This new school provides an agile learning environment with a high quality setting that supports every child to achieve their potential.”

The winners of the RIAS Awards now become the ‘longlist’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award which will be announced in November.