Nicole on cloud 9 after pageant victory

Nicole Anderson wears the crown

Nicole Anderson (27) from Braehead Road, who works for an NHS recruitment agency, will now travel to Florida to compete at Royal International Miss in Florida.

Royal UK aims to empowering ladies while giving them the opportunity to grow and develop a positive self-image, improve confidence and gain life skills which will extends into their personal and professional lives.

The pageant is not scored on physical beauty, as evidenced by the unique rounds, with finalists urged to give back to their community and support a cause close to their hearts.

Nicole, who aims to raise the profile of the Scottish Association for Mental Health and cancer charities, said: “I've finally registered what's going on and come down from cloud 9.

"Without the guidance, advice, coaching and constant encouragement to push myself further of my outstanding pageant coach Rachael Tate I would not have this crown on my head.

"Thank you to director Hollie Louise Robinson and the incredible panel of judges for choosing me, I promise to be a queen worthy of her win.

“All my Ms division sisters shone like stars on stage and every single one deserves to have a crown on their head.