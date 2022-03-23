Plan to convert Blythswood Square offices into Gotham-style hotel

A hotel group are moving forward with plans to convert three B-listed buildings from offices in Blythswood Square into a “luxurious” Gotham-style getaway in Glasgow.

Manchester is already home to a five-star award winning Hotel Gotham, which has appeared in Peaky Blinders – and now operators want to bring its style to the Scottish city.

A design statement submitted to Glasgow City Council on the plan said the hotel would appeal to guests on the look out for a “spectacular destination” who crave a “unique experience.”

It said: “Following on from the success of Hotel Gotham in Manchester, the intent is to bring Gotham’s style of dark sensuality to Glasgow.”

The statement added:”Historical features will be treated sympathetically, in line with the aesthetic spirit of this gorgeous example of Georgian architecture.”

The office buildings on Blythswood Square.

The three storey and basement bay houses at numbers 5 to 7 Blythswood Square were built around 1829. And number five boasts an Art Nouveau doorpiece by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Commercial Development Projects Ltd have applied for permission to carry out the plans, which are to be considered by Glasgow City Council. The council has already granted permission for a number of alterations but some further “minor revisions” are now being proposed.

A former announcement from Bespoke Hotels on the Blythswood Square plan said there would be 57 bedrooms.