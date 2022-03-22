Here is how you can get tickets to see Nine Inch Nails in Glasgow.

Popular Rock band, Nine Inch Nails, have announced they will be playing an additional three shows during the UK leg of their UK and European tour this summer.

This will be the first time the band is performing in the UK and Europe since the release of their two latest albums in 2020.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, how can you get tickets to their Glasgow show and who is supporting them?

When are NIN playing in Glasgow?

Nine Inch Nails fans will be able to catch the band at the O2 Academy on 15 June.

Where else in the UK are they playing?

Nine Inch Nails’ will be touring around the UK for most of June, playing the following dates and locations:

15 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

17 - Eden Sessions, Cornwall

18 - Eden Sessions, Cornwall

20 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

21 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

24 - Hellfest, Clisson France

How can I get tickets to the Glasgow concert?

Customers of O2 can use their O2 priority to gain access to presale of tickets from Wednesday 23 March at 8am.

General sale of the tickets go live on Friday 25 March at 10 on Ticketmaster .

What is the setlist?

The new tour comes two years after their latest album release. The band released two albums in 2020, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

The performances are rumoured to heavily feature songs from the two albums, as well as some of their most popular songs like Every Day is Exactly The Same and Only.

The songs on Ghosts V: Together are: Letting Go While Holding On, Together, Out In The Open, With Faith, Apart, Your Touch, Hope We Can Again and Still Right Here.

Ghosts VI: Locusts: The Cursed Clock, Around Every Corner, The Worriment Waltz, Run Like Hell, When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me), Another Crashed Car, Temp Fix, Trust Fades, A Really Bad Night, Your New Normal, Just Breathe, Right Behind You, Turn This Off Please, So Tired and Almost Dawn.

Who is the support act for Nine Inch Nails?

Throughout their European tour the band will have two opening acts Yves Tumor and Nitzer Ebb.

The experimental performer Yves Tumor will be at four of the UK show locations, and is scheduled to open the Glasgow gig. Nitzer Ebb will be supporting one of the Eden Sessions on 17 June in Cornwall.

Who are Nine Inch Nails and what are they known for?

Nine Inch Nails are an industrial rock band formed in 1988 in the United States.

The members of the bands have changed throughout the years, however, Trent Reznor has been a permanent fixture since the beginning. In 2016, another permanent member, Atticus Rose joined the line-up.

The band has seen great success, and continues to have a loyal fanbase.

Throughout their career Nine Inch Nails have also sold an estimated 20 million records worldwide.

The band has also been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, and have won two of the prestigious awards.