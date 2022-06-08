Planning permission requested for four new homes on vacant land in Motherwell street

A company has requested planning permission to build four houses on a vacant plot of land that is lying disused in Motherwell.

Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:11 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:31 pm

HM Properties Glasgow wants to construct the semi-detached properties on land south of 179 Milton Street in the town.

And it has now informed North Lanarkshire Council of its plans regarding the new development.

The site is 860 square metres in area and neighbouring properties have also been notified of the application for planning permission.

The council has responded to the application and stated in a letter that a decision is due to be reached by August 6.

Further information on the proposals outlined in full within this new application can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s website.

The reference number for the proposal is 22/00601/FUL.

