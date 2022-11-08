Plans for 300 apartments on surplus Glasgow factory site

Surplus factory buildings could be turned into apartments.

Cala Homes (West) is inviting people to find out more about plans for a new residential development in Cathcart.

The housebuilder wants to create around 300 apartments at surplus factory buildings at the Cerelos site in the Southside.

A formal planning application is expected to be submitted early next year and, if the planning application is successful, Cala will complete the purchase of the site, with the intention to start building by winter 2023.

The development will be in part of the Celeros site.

The site, recently named as Weirs Works, is located between Inverlair Avenue, Newlands Road and Spean Street.

Cala Homes (West) will host an in-person event on Thursday between 6pm and 8pm, followed by a second session on Saturday between 10am and 2pm. Both will take place in the gym hall at Celeros Flow Technology’s office at 149 Newlands Road.

Advertisement

The local community is encouraged to attend these open events to learn about plans for the site, raise questions and meet the development team.

Moray Stewart, Land Director at Cala Homes said: “Community consultations are an imperative part of the land and planning process for any site, and with this one being in the heart of the Cathcart community we are encouraging local residents and businesses to come along to the events and find out more about the plans for the site.

“We want to bring a collection of high-quality homes to an existing and established neighbourhood in Glasgow and as such we want to share our vision of the site to showcase to the community how the development will enhance and complement the area.”

The name Weirs Works hails from George and James Weir, who owned a revolutionary machine shop on the site in Cathcart – they went on to develop numerous ground-breaking inventions in pumping equipment used throughout the Clyde shipyards and laterally during World War I.

Local community members and businesses interested in the development are encouraged to submit feedback on the housing proposals until December 5.