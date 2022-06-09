Plans have been announced for a £6 million data centre, the first in Scotland, to be opened at the new office building on Bothwell Street.

The installation of the data centre represents £6 million of investment Datavita.

This will be the company’s second facility, adding to its acquisition of the Fortis data centre in Lanarkshire in 2021.

Located within Glasgow’s largest single office building, the 150-rack capacity facility will be Scotland’s first ‘metro’ data centre.

It will support occupiers in 177 Bothwell Street along with the wider business community in the city’s International Financial Services District (IFSD) and beyond.

The plans for the office building on Bothwell Street.

Located next to the BT Exchange, which was the starting place for the internet in Scotland, the data centre will support the tech, financial services, and fintech sectors, along with city centre projects such as the roll-out of 5G and internet of things (IoT) networks.

The new data centre is expected to be operational by Q3 2022.

Danny Quinn, managing director at Datavita, said: “The installation of our new metro data centre at 177 Bothwell Street is a large part of our plan for growth. Having the data centre in the heart of the city will not only support the capabilities of 177 Bothwell Street, but will support the growing demand from telecoms, IoT, and smart city technologies providers for quality data centre services in the heart of Glasgow city centre.”

The addition of the data centre will support 177 Bothwell Street’s ambition to be the most advanced office building in Scotland, enhancing its intelligent building management systems and push for SmartScore certification. The property is also the first development in Scotland to achieve a ‘Platinum’ WiredScore certification, recognising that occupiers will have the best connectivity available.

A large part of 177 Bothwell Street is pre-let to Virgin Money for its new headquarters, while AECOM, BNP Paribas, CBRE, Transport Scotland, and HFD Group – including its flexible serviced offices offering, HFD Offices – will also take space in the building.

An independent economic impact assessment concluded that the 313,000 sq. ft. development will generate £2.8 billion of gross value added (GVA) to the Scottish economy over 25 years.

Stephen Lewis, managing director at HFD Property Group, added: “Having a dedicated data centre at 177 Bothwell Street underlines HFD’s commitment to being a full-service property developer, giving our occupiers and the wider city access to the IT infrastructure they need.