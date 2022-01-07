Plans for huge office development in Glasgow city centre

Plans to build huge new office block in Glasgow city centre have been submitted.

Soller Fourteen Limited wants to construct the block on the site bounded by Carrick Street, Crimea Street and Brown Street.

The new application focuses on the second phase of the development, with a block at the northern edge of the site. Another office block would be constructed in phase one.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for the city centre office buildings.

The 17-storey building would offer 13 floors of office space with an upper level roof terrace. Parking would be at basement level.

The design statement says: “This proposed development of this site presents an exciting opportunity to address the increasing demand for Grade A commercial office accommodation within Glasgow city centre.