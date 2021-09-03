Plans for new Holiday Inn next to River Clyde approved

Plans for a new hotel on a derelict site next to the River Clyde have been approved.

Pacific Quay Developments has got the green light to build the hotel on the site next to 120 Govan Road, next to the STV building.

The InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) will manage the hotel under its Holiday Inn brand. It will have 150-beds, which it hopes will meet the demand from people using nearby offices, as well as visitors using the SEC, Hydro and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The site has been derelict for 15 years. While it has been marketed for office space in that time, no plans have come to fruition.