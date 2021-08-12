Plans for new hotel in Glasgow city centre scrapped

A hotel operator has pulled out of a plan to open in Glasgow city centre due to the pandemic — and is now hoping to use the site for a suite of serviced flats instead.

Artisan Real Estate Investors got permission to demolish office blocks at the junction of St Vincent Street and Pitt Street and build a four-star 248-bed hotel in April last year.

But Vienna House, which had been lined up to operate the hotel, withdrew after Covid-19 delayed the project.

Now, Artisan Real Estate is working with Crosslane Residential Developments Ltd, and has submitted plans for 248 serviced apartments.

They believe the site, next to St Columba’s Gaelic Church, is ideal for flats as it is near city centre offices, such as Santander’s Scottish headquarters and St Vincent’s Plaza.

The accommodation would be aimed “mainly at millennials, fixed term contract workers, graduates/post-graduates and key workers”.

It would include a cafe/bar and a gym, which could be accessed by the public, as well as co-working space and a cinema room. There are no changes to the proposed appearance of the building.

“Residential serviced living is a new type of fully furnished residential accommodation,” the application reveals.

“For the residents it provides a hassle free format with all inclusive rents, a focus on creating a vibrant work/life hub and a sense of community within a well designed building.

“It also offers a wealth of shared facilities, amenities, activities and services to create a more fulfilling, connected and affordable lifestyle for young professionals.”

Residents are expected to be able to stay between three months and 12 months.

They would have access to services such as room cleaning and a shared kitchen, and 24-hour security would be in place. An in-house team would manage the property.

There would be 126 bike spaces but no car parking.

Planning permission for a hotel at 292 to 298 St Vincent Street was approved in April 2020 and work had been due to begin last year.

But the applicant said: “An alternative use is sought to enable the consented building to come forward in the short to medium term at this prominent location in the city centre.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has significantly impacted the hospitality sector with the hotel operator withdrawing from Glasgow, and the application site.