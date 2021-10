Plans to convert office and storage space on Buchanan Street into flats have been approved.

The planning application for the Buchanan Street building has been approved.

TCS Freehold Investments has been given the green light for its proposals for 101-107 Buchanan Street, which will see six flats created.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The corner building, where Buchanan Street and Gordon Street meet, was B-listed in 1988 and falls within the Central Glasgow Conservation Area.