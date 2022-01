Two Glasgow petrol stations could be demolished to make room for new shops.

Euro Garages Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council planning officials to demolish the petrol stations on Bearsden Road and Edinburgh Road.

Both applications, if approved, would see shops constructed on the land.

Petrol stations in Anniesland and Baillieston could be demolished.

The application for the Bearsden Road site says that an ‘Asda On The Move’ store - which would stock up to 2500 items - would be built.