Plans to open new clinic in vacant Buchanan Street store

A vacant Buchanan Street unit could soon be given a new lease of life.

Laser Clinics UK has submitted a planning application seeking approval use turn part of a former retail unit into a laser treatment clinic.

The company has already reached an agreement with the landlord to operate out of the unit.

Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

The unit has been vacant since January 2021 - before then it was a branch of clothing chain Topman.

As well as offering laser treatment services, the store would still sell cosmetic beauty products.

The application states: “Occupation of this unit by Laser Clinics will secure a long term tenant that positively contributes towards the vibrancy of the City Centre and Buchanan Street.

“This is particularly important given the vacancy history at the unit and its location within the City Centre.

“Laser Clinics will therefore contribute positively to this part of the City Centre. Implementation of the proposals will enable a sizeable investment, generating jobs and footfall, all to the benefit of the wider city centre’s vitality and viability.”