Glasgow’s iconic Argyll Arcade is set to be given a refurbishment.

Property management firm Ross & Liddell has applied for planning permission to carry out internal alterations and repaint the popular shopping arcade.

Pictures submitted with the application show cracking in the paint, damp ingress, water damage and highlight that the wrong paint colour was used in one section.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man wearing a face mask walks past the entrance to Argyll Arcade in Glasgow city centre