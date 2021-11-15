Plans to turn former Glasgow pub into four shops approved

The old pub on Kyleakin Road.
Glasgow City Council approved Khalid Saleem’s proposals for the former pub at 51 Kyleakin Road.
The ground floor will be turned into four shops, while the basement will be used for storage.
Plans to turn a disused pub in Glasgow into four retail units have been approved.
