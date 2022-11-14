Full details have just emerged about this violent incident which between 11pm on Saturday October 29, and 12.45am on Sunday October 30 in Main Road.

The 24-year-old man was out walking with his girlfriend when he was approached by a group of men aged 18 to 19 years-of age, all wearing black clothing.

He sustained a serious facial injury which required hospital treatment.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0643 of Friday November 11.