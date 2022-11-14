Police appeal for witnesses after man (24) was attacked in Condorrat when out with his girlfriend
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man out walking with his girlfriend in Condorrat was assaulted by a group of teenagers in the street and had to be taken to hospital.
Full details have just emerged about this violent incident which between 11pm on Saturday October 29, and 12.45am on Sunday October 30 in Main Road.
The 24-year-old man was out walking with his girlfriend when he was approached by a group of men aged 18 to 19 years-of age, all wearing black clothing.
He sustained a serious facial injury which required hospital treatment.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0643 of Friday November 11.
Alternatively they are asked to contact Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.