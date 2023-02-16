Inta Soboleva, 30, was reported missing from the Treherbert area of South Wales on Friday, 10 February, 2023 and it’s thought she was in the area on Tuesday, February 14 after travelling there by bus.
Inta is five foot six inches tall of small build and has short red/brown tapered hair with blonde highlights.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sergeant Ian Baxter said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Inta and are keen to trace her to ensure she is safe and well.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 2022.