Pollokshields retirement developer gains Five Star status

The Merchants Gate development on Springkell Avenue

McCarthy Stone achieved a national customer satisfaction score of 91 per cent in the survey, with Merchants Gate receiving a 100 per cent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners.

The Five Star customer satisfaction rating is the highest award that can be achieved in the survey and is only awarded when more than 90 per cent of customers would recommend a company to a friend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an annual survey carried out by the HBF, which involves over 100,000 homeowners nationwide.

David Meacham, area sales director at McCarthy Stone Scotland, said: “Everyone at McCarthy Stone prides themselves on offering the very best service and products to our homeowners at all times, so we are thrilled to have been awarded the full Five Stars from the HBF once again.

“Our homeowners are at the heart of all of our developments and we have a wonderful, thriving community here at Merchants Gate. Everyone has settled in so well and we can’t wait to welcome more people looking to enjoy a life well lived to our budding community here.”

The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding home buyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.

Merchants Gate is close to local amenities and transport links, with the luxury apartments boasting fully fitted kitchens and integrated appliances as well as energy efficient heating and more. Many also offer a balcony or patio for enjoying the outdoors privately, with landscaped communal gardens.

Merchants Gate comes with 24-hour emergency call systems and video camera entry systems to apartments, while a house manager is available on weekdays, looking after the day-to-day running of the development.

Prices at Merchants Gate currently start from £189,000.