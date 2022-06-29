Pop-up market in West End gets new home

A popular pop-up market in the West End has a new permanent home.

The Partick Mini Market - previously known as the Partick Pop Up Market - will now be based out of the old bedroom shop on Dumbarton Road.

The market sells a range of local produce, from food and drink to fashion and jewellery, as well as produce, gifts and crafts.

The organisation had been based out of the former Poundland store on the same street.

The new home for Partick Pop-Up Market.

They posted on social media: “Exciting times! This will be our new permanent premises for the Partick Pop Up Market now named the Partick Mini Market to run from.

“Located on Dumbarton Road, a few minutes walk from our former location in the old Poundland store. We’ll be showcasing lots of makers, bakers and creators every Saturday & Sunday with space available during the week for small business take overs, pop ups and other events.

“It’s going to take some time to get everything up and running but we look forward to opening very soon and more details will be announced shortly. Thanks to everyone who took part and supported our first markets this year, it’s made this new venture possible and we look forward to opening again soon!”