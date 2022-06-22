£105 gift cards to be given to 85,000 Glasgow households

Glasgow City Council has approved plans to send out free £105 gift cards to 85,000 low income households across the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These cards can be spent at Glasgow businesses, with more than 700 businesses of all sizes registered across the city so far, and almost 400 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the process of registering.

The council was given £9.5 million by the Scottish Government’s Scotland Loves Local campaign fund for the project.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£8.85million will be directly used to allocate the gift cards, with £423,110 to be used as discretionary funding by the council to support groups also impacted by the current cost of living crisis. The remainder of the funding will be used to cover the administrative costs of the scheme.

The Scotland Loves Local campaign looks to encourage people in Scotland to think local first and support businesses on their local high streets.

You will be able to spend the Glasgow Loves Local gift card around the city.

Data from the council tax system will now be used to identify Glasgow households entitled to Council Tax Reduction (CTR), which in turn will be used to identify which households would be eligible to receive a pre-paid gift card.

The Covid Low-Income Gift Cards will be administered by Miconex, the delivery partners for Scotland's Towns Partnership. It is expected that the cards will be sent out directly to eligible households throughout July - there will be no need for an application process.

To reduce the risk of theft, the cards will require activation. The authentication process will see the card recipient being asked to enter their Scotland Loves Local Gift Card and National Insurance numbers on a dedicated website, and if the numbers match the record held, the balance will be immediately uploaded.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The gift cards will give city businesses a much-needed lift following two years of the pandemic and the resulting impact on trade. But they also allow us to support tens of thousands of low-income households and individuals with practical assistance, something we hope can make a positive difference to them during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.