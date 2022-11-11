EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY APRIL 29 File photo dated 26/01/18 of money, as women's real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research.

Power to the People is a grassroots campaign across the country launched to challenge the huge increases in energy bills that have left ‘many people terrified of how they will get through the winter.’

Group spokesperson Kevin McVey said: “These brutal energy price increases and the wider cost of living crisis is leaving many people terrified about how they will get through the winter.

"And with energy companies’ profits at obscene levels it places these rises in an even more unfavourable light.

"With the help that the government is offering being inadequate, it is crucial that we get organised to demand price freezes and find ways to help people who will be struggling this winter.’

Mr McVey added: “The Power to the People campaign is a national campaign and our group in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth was set up last month.

"Our next event will give members of the public the chance to hear information on how the energy market works.

"We will also be looking at ways that people can deal with energy bills and debt.

" It will also allow us the opportunity to consider how we can organise the campaign to stop the price rises. It should be a worthwhile event and I hope people come along.’