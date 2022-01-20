Marks and Spencer has served Glasgow consumers for almost nine decades

Glasgow World readers have reacted to the news that Marks and Spencer on Sauchiehall Street is set to close under new management proposals.

The store is earmarked for closure in April with management describing the move as a reaction to a change in “shopping habits”.

The store has served customers from its distinctive art deco building since 1935.

Many readers are saddened by the news as the high street continues to weather the pandemic storm.

Gill Lee described the news as “a shame” and told of “fond memories with my mum” and “lovely coffee upstairs in M&S”.

Joan Black described the shop as “the only decent shop there [Sauchiehall Street] now”.

Many lamented what they saw as the decline of Sauchiehall Street as a shopping destination.

Anne White said “Sauchiehall street is a disgrace now.

“Used to be great for shopping. Hardly any shops you would want to shop in. No wonder Marks and Spencer is shutting down.”

Helen Gillespie suggested that the coronavirus pandemic had served as a catalyst for the shop’s closure.

She wrote: “[I] haven’t been shopping in Glasgow since the first lockdown. I dread to think what it will look like in another couple of years. Full of cheap shops all selling the same tat.”

Steven McLean added: “The price of parking in the city centre is ridiculous along with unreliable pubic transport, discourages shoppers.”

When readers were asked what they believed would replace the high street shop, suggestions varied from demolition to accommodation.

Jane MacDonald stated: “It will probably turn into flats!”

Yvonne Lennox suggested the building be used to house “different artisan units, galleries, potteries, jewellery makers etc.”.